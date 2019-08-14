NEWCOMB, Connie Jenkins, 66, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, August 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Walker Jenkins; and her husband, Walter Newcomb. Connie is survived by her children, Jennifer Allen and Andrew Cersley; grandchildren, Kimber Allen and Colten Cersley; mother, Loraine Boyd; brother, Jimmy Jenkins; and a host of beloved friends. Connie loved the Lord, the beach and her home, which she took great pride in. She was a loving and giving mother and "Grammy," who always put her family first. She will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Gethsemane Church of Christ, 5146 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.View online memorial