NEWCOMB, Raymond

NEWCOMB, Raymond R., Jr., 91, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Judy Ellis and Kathy Kerr (Keith); son, Raymond Newcomb; sisters, Edith West (Donald) and Florence Waggie (James); brother, Douglas Newcomb; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eleanor Newcomb; parents, Raymond Sr. and Mary Newcomb; daughter, Linda Larew; and sisters, Louise Gillian and Maryann Jackson. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Dale Memorial Park.

