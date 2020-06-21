NEWCOMB, Raymond R., Jr., 91, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Judy Ellis and Kathy Kerr (Keith); son, Raymond Newcomb; sisters, Edith West (Donald) and Florence Waggie (James); brother, Douglas Newcomb; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eleanor Newcomb; parents, Raymond Sr. and Mary Newcomb; daughter, Linda Larew; and sisters, Louise Gillian and Maryann Jackson. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
Six Monument Avenue residents sue to stop Lee statue's removal; new case moved to federal court