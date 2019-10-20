NEWELL, Doris Bald, of Williamsburg, departed this life on October 8, 2019. Doris was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 8, 1923. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert C. Bald and Sarah E. Bald; her sister, Florence C. Bald; and her husband of over 56 years, J. David Newell Sr., originally from Richmond. She graduated from Frankfurt High School (Philadelphia) in 1940 and soon after, made her way to Washington, D.C., working with AT&T, where she met her husband. Their life together took them to New Jersey, Ohio, Northern Virginia and Florida. A lifelong Methodist, she spent many hours volunteering with the church wherever she lived. Doris is survived by her daughter, Jane D. Newell of Richmond; son, John D. Newell Jr. (wife, Linda) of Fairfax Station; and her three grandsons, Jesse Spillman Newell (wife, Stephanie), Kevin James Newell (wife, Crystal) and Matthew Todd Newell. Her life will be celebrated with memorials at Windsormeade in Williamsburg at 11 a.m. on October 26 and at graveside in Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond in November. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to one of Doris' favorite charities: the Virginia Tech College of Engineering, Williamsburg United Methodist Church, Mt. Vernon Ladies Association or the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
