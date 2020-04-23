NEWLON, MARGARET "LIBBY"

NEWLON, Margaret Elizabeth "Libby," of Charles Town, W.Va., slipped peacefully into the presence of her Savior Jesus Christ on the morning of April 20, 2020, after a very brief illness. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Hass and Georgia Sheppard of Stuart, Va. Libby is survived by her husband, Benjamin Royall Newlon; son, Connor Newlon; daughter, Dr. Adrienne Zavala (Hector); and grandchildren, Diego and Mateo Zavala, all of Charles Town. Libby was born in Stuart, Va., and was raised there by her grandparents and later moved to North Carolina, where she studied English at NC State with a concentration in American Literature. After completing her graduate studies in North Carolina, she moved to the D.C. area, where she worked for a congresswoman, then for the Washington Post and met and married Ben Newlon, originally of Richmond, Va., in 1980. They had two children, Connor and Adrienne, before moving from the D.C. area to Charles Town, W.Va. in 1985. Libby taught English as adjunct professor at Hood College, Shepherd College and Lord Fairfax Community College before she retired. She spent her retirement years reading, gardening and enjoying time with her family until the Lord called her home to spend eternity with Him in glory. Libby will be always remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, an avid reader especially of classic Victorian literature and American Southern literature and a lifelong student of God's Word. Services will be scheduled and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Libby's memory be sent to Friends of Israel: https://www.foi.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
