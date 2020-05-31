NEWMAN, April Lynn, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away May 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Danny Newman Jr.; parents, Howard Collier and Dora Jones; and nephew, Kris Collier Miller. She is survived by her children, Candy Drury (Adam), Jason Newman (Samantha) and Billy Newman; grandchildren, Bianca, Daniel, Elijah, Felix and Jordyn; and sisters, Lorraine Miller and Lillian Walls. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
