NEWMAN, CHARLES JR.

NEWMAN, Charles Sumpter Jr., completed his mission on Monday, January 6, 2020, always the brave Marine even at age 91, enduring considerable health challenges with no complaint. Born in 1928 in South Richmond, he graduated from John Marshall High School. Charles was a proud member of the Cadet Corps "E" company 1946. He graduated from RPI (now VCU) and attended the T.C. Williams School of Law. He decided instead of law, to pursue business and was one of the country's most outstanding Snap-On Tool dealers. He was an ardent student of history and enjoyed traveling with the family to England and Ireland. He was an amazing father. Most weekends were spent in galleries or exploring historic sites with his daughter. He is survived by his wife, Ann S. Newman; his daughter, Jayne Newman Eubank; son-in-law, Lance Eubank; granddaughter, Eva Charlotte Dorn; his number one niece, Susan N. Klinginsmith; and nephews, Raymond D. "Fuzzy" Newman Jr. and Paul Newman. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 13, at Hollywood Cemetery.View online memorial
