NEWMAN, June Dorothy, 97, departed this life October 9, 2019. June was born in Detroit, Mich., and was one of six sisters. She married her beloved, William "Bill" Newman in 1943 and remained happily married for over 60 years until Bill passed in 2004. Together, they raised three wonderful children, Tim, Randi and Scott. June believed that women were meant to have advanced educations, careers and hobbies. She was an Army secretary during the war, a skilled illustration artist and a staunch Red Cross supporter. She was delighted to have seven granddaughters, Natalie, Jennifer, Jessica, Damis, Sarah, Isis and Emily. June encouraged her granddaughters to visit her historic West Virginia home as much as possible, creating happy memories of family dinners, ice cream on the patio and catching fireflies at twilight. She was thrilled to have nine great-grandchildren, Ava, Chloe, Magnolia, Sophia, Corinne, Rio, Felix, Ozzie and Cecilia. We will always remember her fierce independence and unconditional love for her family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23224. Reception to follow.