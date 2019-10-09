NEWMAN, Martha Warren Stringfield, 92, of Aylett, Virginia, with her family at her side, passed peacefully away October 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Eliza Anne Stringfield of Surry; Dorothy Kitchen Cox (sister); and Mary Anne Kitchen (niece). She is survived by her husband of 65 years, J. Thomas "Tom" Newman; and their children, Steven T. Newman and Susan N. Richards (Leland); a very special daughter, Isabel dos Santos-Nivault; and her beloved nephew, Will R. Kitchen Jr. (Brenda). In her life she was blessed to have two stepgrandchildren, Derek L. Richards (Megan) and Sarah R. France (Shawn); and five quite energetic and boisterous great-grandboys. Martha was born and raised in Surry County, attended Surry County Public Schools, received her undergraduate degree from State Teachers College (Longwood University) and attended graduate school at the College of William and Mary. Martha loved books, sewing, knitting and American and European History. Her passions were the Revolutionary War and the History of England. Martha taught in the public school system in Southampton and King and Queen County. She was also the "Young Ladies" Sunday School Teacher at St. Stephens Church for 40 years and led the Women's Missionary Union. Together with her husband, Tom, and close friends, George and Marie Edwards, they traveled to over 50 countries and created many wonderful memories. A celebration of her Christian life will be held on Saturday, October 12, at St. Stephens Church in St. Stephens, Virginia. Family will receive friends at 10 a.m. and a service will follow at 11 a.m. Committal private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a monetary donation to St. Stephens Church or Children's Hospital Foundation, Child Life Program, 2924 Brook Road, Richmond, Virginia 23220. "There are many Beth's in the world, shy and quiet, sitting in corners till needed, and living for others so cheerfully that no one sees the sacrifices till the little cricket on the hearth stops chirping, and the sweet sunshiny presence vanishes, leaving silence and shadow behind." Louisa May Alcott, Little Women, 1868.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Two side-by-side plots. Details: judybcrothers@gmail.com
HANOVER MAUSOLEUM TANDEM $10,000 804-779-2771