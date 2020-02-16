NEWMAN, Patrick Shawn, age 60, of Richmond, Virginia, received his angel wings early Sunday morning, February 9, 2020, at MCV Hospital, after a long battle with cancer. We are comforted in knowing he is no longer suffering and has had a wonderful, joyous reunion in Heaven with family and friends who preceded him, including his father, Bill Newman; grandfather and grandmother, Walter and Ellen Bandt; his lifelong best friend, Joyce Premaza; and brothers, David and Steve Newman. He is survived by his loving mother, Millie (Newman) Wysong; his niece, Heather (Newman) Weston, her husband, Jamie and their children, Kelcey (14) and Bodie (11), who were the light of his life. He is also survived by his bother, Bob Wysong; nieces and their families, Alice (Wysong) Molicki and Lysa (Wysong) Lytikainen, Alexis (Newman) Hammer; and his lifelong best friend, Lee Norton who was always there to help and to whom we are forever grateful. Patrick had a successful career in sales and design at Shades of Light and will be terribly missed by his customers, friends and coworkers there. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Patrick's life. Memorial service plans to be determined.View online memorial
