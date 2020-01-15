NEWTON, Anne Lovelace, 89, of Midlothian, Va., known as "Granny" to all that loved her, passed away on January 13, 2020. She was born in Halifax County, Va., to the late Daniel and Alice Lovelace. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Newton; daughter, Annie Betancourt; five sisters and one brother. She is survived by two daughters, Denise Honeycutt (Bruce) and Donna Willoughby (Dave); seven grandchildren, Sam (Gina) and Josh (Kim) Honeycutt, David Willoughby (Angela), Gable, Dillion (Lilly) and Logan Betancourt and Leslie McMillian; and eight great-grandchildren. Granny loved her family more than anything. She was a wonderful mother, granny and great-granny. She was funny and loving. Granny was a ball of fire in an itty-bitty package. She was never afraid to tell you exactly what she thought. She was so loved and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Funeral service private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org, or to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
