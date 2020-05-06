NEWTON, Jane Elizabeth, age 75, died peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020, with her children by her side. She was preceded in death by her sweet husband of 45 years, William H. Newton Jr.; and her daughter, Donna L. Paul. She is survived by three living children, Fred Newton (Karen), Deanna Pollard (Mark) and Mary Otero (Adam). She is grandmother to seven grandchildren, Niki, Tabatha, Ryan, Sterling, Chloe, Bella, Phoebe; and five great-grandchildren, Breonna, Junior, Mason, Maddie and Jeremiah. She is the oldest of six brothers and sisters whom she loved dearly. Jane was one of the strongest, most giving women you would ever want to meet. Her love for her children, grandchildren, daughter-in-law and sons-in-law was unconditional. She had deep love for many including her best friend, Cathy Scrivener, whom she was friends with for 44 years; and her longtime neighbor, Bea Bullock. Jane's children want to thank all who helped with their sweet mother while she struggled with blindness and Lewy Body Dementia, Cathy and her sweet daughter, Trisha, who helped keep their mom in her own house for as long as they could; June, at Manorhouse, for the love and care she gave; Dr. Schutrumpf and Dr. Seward for being an amazing care team. This beautiful lady will be dearly missed by so many. If you run into her grandchildren, stop and listen to all of the stories they have to share about this amazing woman they had in their lives. Some may include eating meals Nannie fixed, beach trips, Bingo and lottery. They will fill your heart. Due to the pandemic, there will be a private burial. For anyone wanting to give in memory of this amazing lady, her children ask that you make a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org). Online condolences may be offered at billupsfh.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery