NEWTON, Raymond Archer Sr. "Bootsie," 95, of Glen Allen, went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was welcomed with loving arms by those family members who preceded him in death, his wife, Nelle H. Newton; his parents, Josephine and John W. Newton; his son-in-law, Garland Payne; and two beloved granddaughters, Tamara Newton Cooper and Carrie Anne Newton. Left to cherish his memory is a large family which includes his four children, Laura Jo Payne, Raymond Jr. "Puddin" (Trisha), Kenneth "Kenny" (Sandy), John W. "Billy" (Eileen); his 12 grandchildren, Julie DuBois (Bill), Curtis Meade (Keri), John W. Newton Jr. "Johnny" (Tonya), Matt Payne (Sandra), Susan Chaney (Philip), Ginger Long, Jennifer Chance (Ben), Wendy Gray (Ron), Gwen Carlson (Ian), Kristin Farsi (Patrick), Christopher Mouser (Kristin), Michael Newton; and his 25 great-grandchildren. Bootsie was born in 1924, graduated Glen Allen High in 1941, then entered into service for his country during WWII in April 1943, serving directly under General Patton in the well known Battle of Bastogne. He headed home in November 1945, to see his 10-month-old daughter, carrying the honor of a purple heart earned during his time of service. Bootsie retired as a respected salesman from Dillard Paper Company. He leaves behind an honorable legacy of service and commitment to his church and community. A God-loving man, he was a lifelong member of Glen Allen Baptist serving as a Deacon, Trustee, Chairman of Deacons, Chairman of the Building Committee and many other positions within the church. He shared his love of sports by helping to start the Glen Allen Little League and American Legion baseball programs. Bootsie long upheld the value of giving back to your community, as he was the last charter member of both the American Legion Post 244 and the Glen Allen Ruritan Club. Family will receive friends at Bliley's on Staples Mill, 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 13. Funeral services will be held at Glen Allen Baptist on Monday, October 14, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glen Allen Baptist Church, 3028 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.