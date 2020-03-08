NICHOL, Elizabeth "Liz" Brubaker, of Mechanicsville, passed away February 26, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Earl A. Brubaker and Elizabeth Y. Brubaker; her brothers, John K. Brubaker and Richard Brubaker; her husband, Lauren A. Johnson. Survived by her children, Elizabeth "Lisa" J. MacNair (Kevin) and Richard L. Johnson (Michele); four grandchildren, Andrew D. Lough, Elizabeth D. Lough, Alyssa K. Johnson (Tim Oliver) and Emily W. Johnson. Liz was born in Lebanon, Pa., on June 17. She attended Goucher College, Towson, Maryland, and graduated from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois with a B.A. in education. She earned her master's degree in school administration from William & Mary and later enrolled in their advanced degree program. She began her career in education as an elementary school teacher for Newport News Public School and progressed to Assistant Principal, where she continued until her retirement in 2001. She moved to Mechanicsville, Virginia in 2001 with her daughter's family. She lived there until her death, which was precipitated by a debilitating stroke in February, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday morning, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 1214 Wilmer Ave., Richmond, Virginia 23227. A reception will be held in the parish house after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church.View online memorial
