NICHOLLS, Louise, 93, of Midlothian, widow of Aubrey N. Nicholls, passed away December 4, 2019. She is survived by two sons, John Nicholls of Midlothian, Mark Nicholls of Florida; one brother, Eddie Bynum of Washington; three grandchildren, Mary Catherine LeBlanc, Marc Nicholls, Crystal Wright; three great-grandchildren, Anslee LeBlanc, Aubree LeBlanc, Caitlyn Shelton; and one devoted nephew, Jack Kenney. Mrs. Nicholls an accountant for Sears retired after 40 years of service. She also operated a tax service out of her home for many years. With her leisure time, she loved playing Bingo. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (tonight), in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Funeral services will be held Saturday, at 11 a.m. in the New Life United Methodist Church, 900 Old Hundred Rd., Midlothian. Interment Rocky Oak Church cemetery, Powhatan. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial