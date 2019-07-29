NICHOLS, ALPHA

NICHOLS, Deaconess Alpha L., departed this life July 26, 2019. Alpha was predeceased by her parents, Chappell and Beatrice Lee; brothers, Chappell Lee Jr., Alvaughn Lee Sr. and Ronal Lee Sr. Alpha is survived by her husband, Deacon Walter L. Nichols, of 61 years; their three children, Wanda Jackson, Sherry Jackson (Maurice) and Timothy Booker; seven grandchildren, Timothy Gilcrist Sr., Michael Glover, Jessica Wills, Tyquan Jackson, Deja Jackson, Rohan Jackson, and Ava Jackson, Alanda Lee; and 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Otelia Winn of Richmond and Faye Lee of Washington, D.C.; in-laws, Rose Munford, Mary Marrow, Naomi Montgomery (Arthur) and Keith Nichols (Mana), Teresa Lee, Dutchess Lee; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where the family will recieve friends on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 2006 Decatur St. Rev. Robert Pettis, Pastor, officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial