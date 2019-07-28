NICHOLS, Audrey Moss, 89, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Henry A. Moss and Cecil F. Nichols; parents, George and Myrtle Garrison; and sister, Marion Garrison. She is survived by her children, James A. Moss (Mary), Philip B. Moss (Laurie) and Nancy M. Hussar (Paul); eight grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, four stepgrandchildren; and brother, Donald Bruce Garrison. She worked as a Graphics Designer for Alcoa (formerly Reynolds Metals) before retiring, and volunteered for many years at the Crisis Pregnancy Center. She was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A funeral service will be held at the Woody Parham chapel at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, with interment following in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Ste. 800, Miami, Fla. 33131 or online at https://secure3.convio.net/prkorg/site/SPageNavigator/2017_donate_form_2.html.View online memorial