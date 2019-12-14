NICHOLS, Sterling McCoy, 80, of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away on December 10, 2019. Sterling was born on July 30, 1939, in South Hill, Virginia, to Edna and Dorest Nichols. He lived in Williamsburg since 1967. He is survived by his beloved soul mate, first mate and wife of 56 years, Dottie; son, Brad Nichols of Virginia Beach; daughter, Jennifer Wise and her husband, Scott, of Williamsburg; brother, Gerald Nichols and his wife, Donna, of Hopewell, Virginia; granddaughter, Brittany Roe and her husband, Dalton, of Cocoa Beach, Florida; granddaughter, Madison Wise of Williamsburg; niece, Nancy Trickey and her husband, Ryan, of Vail, Arizona, their children, Matthew, Caroline and Sarah; niece, Courtney Taylor and her husband, Chad, of Suffolk, Virginia, and their children, Charlotte and Chelsea. He grew up in Hopewell, Virginia and went on to graduate from Virginia Tech, earning a degree in chemical engineering. After working for Firestone in Hopewell doing research in tire manufacturing, he moved to Williamsburg to work for Dow Badische. While working for Dow Badische, he developed a groundbreaking process to control electrostatic charges in carpet fiber. That process was patented by Dow and used worldwide. He also set up a manufacturing facility in South Carolina to manufacture this type of fiber that for a period of time, was the only such facility in the world. After leaving the industry, Sterling founded his construction and real estate development companies. With the assistance and unwavering support of Dottie, he built single family homes and later developed, built, sold and managed several student housing properties and other real estate ventures for over 45 years. Family members Brad, Jennifer and Scott now participate in the businesses Sterling founded. Upon retirement, he continued to serve as an Executive Director of the various real estate companies but primarily focused on numerous community, philanthropic and charitable organizations and projects. Sterling was a passionate advocate for establishing and maintaining the health of the James River. As a long-time resident of a house along the river and as a boating enthusiast who enjoyed time on the river, he helped further this cause by serving on the Board of Directors of the James River Association for several years. Sterling was also passionate about bringing a hospice facility to Williamsburg. He was a key member of the group that raised funds, built and set up the Hospice House and Support Care of Williamsburg, a nonprofit organization that opened a hospice facility in 2002 providing comfort and support services. Sterling served on the Hospice House Executive Committee and the Hospice Council for many years. Additionally, he served on the Board of Directors of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, the Board of Directors of the Jamestown Rediscovery Foundation, the Board of Trustees of the Williamsburg Community Foundation, the James City County Economic Development Authority, the Williamsburg Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee, the Board of Directors of the Board for Housing Partnerships and boards of several other organizations. Sterling was driven by a desire to help anyone in need. He was always willing to share his good fortune with others. His generosity touched the lives of many people. Sterling enjoyed boating with family and friends locally, along the East coast and throughout the Bahamas. Dottie was his beloved first mate. Many people have cherished memories of times spent on his boat. As part of his passion for boating, he was a member of the Virginia Yacht Club, serving as Commodore in 2017. Sterling also enjoyed travel, golf and supporting the Virginia Tech Hokies. Sterling always focused on the good he saw in others. His love of life, steadfast positive outlook, care and concern for others, sense of humor, infectious smile, playful streak and gentle good nature brought joy and love to everyone that met him. Sterling's greatest love was his family. He was happiest when he spent time with his family. He often said the joy, unity and security of his family were his primary goals in life. Sterling was loved dearly by all of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the James River Association at thejamesriver.org or the Hospice House and Support Care of Williamsburg at williamsburghospice.org. A celebration of Sterling's life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the Two Rivers Country Club in Governor's Land at 1400 Two Rivers Road, in Williamsburg, Virginia. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.View online memorial