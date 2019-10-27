NICHOLSON, Donald D. "Don" Sr., age 83, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Johnson City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Doug and Helen; sister, Bea; his beloved wife of 57 years, Lue; and their first-born child, Lisa Carol. He is survived by three children, D. Douglas Jr. (Debra), Susan Kelleher (Doug) and John (Diane); six grandchildren, Darby Hawley (Phil), Kellyn Moody (Ben), Donald D. III "Trey" (Ashley), Kenneth Andrew "Drew," Jay and Haley; five great-grandchildren, Kylie, Ava, Jaxon, Dutch and Ellis. Don received his Boy Scout Eagle Badge from Troop 65, in 1951. He graduated from Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Tenn., and attended ETSU until the military, where he served for 12 years (1955 to 1967) in the U.S. Army Reserves with two years active duty as a medical aidman in Korea. He worked at Pfizer Pharmaceutical for 33 years and then went on to work for Winn Transportation for more than 20 years. Graveside services will be held at Signal Hill Memorial Park, Hanover, Va., at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richmond SPCA. For online condolences, visit bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial