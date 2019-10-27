NICKELS, Doris C., 87, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe H. Nickels. She is survived by her daughters, Jorita Roberts (Billy) and Robin Rinehart (Don); six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and her sister, Margaret Rorrer. Her family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral ceremony at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite charity in her honor.View online memorial