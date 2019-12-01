NIEBAUER, JOHN

NIEBAUER, Mr. John Albert, age 81, of Amelia, Va., passed away at home on November 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Rose; children, Eric Niebauer (Marivi) of Johnson City, Tenn. and Valerie Batterson (Paul) of Amelia; grandchildren, Dustin and Drew Niebauer and Noah, Isaac and Gabriel Batterson; brother, Paul Niebauer (Kathryn) of Simpsonville, S.C.; and sister, Barbara Smith (Rick) of Versailles, Ky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Loretta Niebauer; and his brother, Steven Niebauer. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Good Samaritan Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Visiting at the Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St. in Amelia, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday.View online memorial