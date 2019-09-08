NILSON, August Robert, 92, of Varina, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, after complications of heart disease. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Rebecca Jane Jenkins Nilson. He is survived by his daughter, Jane Ellen Adams (Bill); son, Robert Bruce Nilson (Sheila); and grandson, Robert Adams. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII. He worked as a salesman for Cavanaugh Corporation and B.T. Crump. He was branch manager in Greensboro, N.C., for B.T. Crump in 1958. He was a faithful Lions Club member for 50 years and received the highest Lions Club achievement, the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. He was also awarded Lion of the Year, Perfect Attendance and served as President of the Varina Lions Club. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 10, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 11, at 10 a.m. at Four Mile Creek Baptist Church, 2950 New Market Rd., Henrico, Va. 23231. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Four Mile Creek Church Children's Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial