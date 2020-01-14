NIMMO, William Thomas, 69, of Richmond, passed away on January 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Grace Nimmo; brother, Jerry Nimmo; grandparents, Albert and Mabel Nimmo. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Tresa Mae Nimmo; son, Michael S. Nimmo (Julie); daughter, Sheila Ridenour (Robert); grandchildren, Brandon, Kelly, Megan, Kaylah. William was a beloved husband and father who loved his family and his friends unconditionally. He served in the National Guard and was a member of the Shriners. He worked for the State of Virginia for 16 years as a sheet metal mechanic. His favorite place to travel to was Myrtle Beach, S.C. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
