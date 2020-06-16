NIXON, James Douglas Jr., passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Born September 18, 1952, at Fort Lee, Va., to SGM (U.S. Army) James Sr. and Irmgard M. Nixon of Nuremberg, Germany, Jim was raised in Baltimore, Md. until the early '60s when his father's military career brought the family to RVA. Jim, known as "Jimmy" to his family, friends and classmates at Highland Springs High School (Class of '70), was a standout tenor in both the a cappella choir and madrigal group. He went on to become a proud Virginia Tech grad, which led to his successful civil engineering career and his role as president of the former Engineers Club of Richmond. Jim was an avid cook and loved sharing food, whether tailgating at Hokie home games or at church functions. His lifelong love of music continued as a member of his church choir. He also loved growing plants, mentoring engineering students for their P.E. exam and reading to his grandkids. Jim leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Gerry; his children, Christopher (Faith Alejandro) and Alexandra Phillips (Larry); his beloved grandchildren, Elena and Jonah; his mother-in-law, Eleanor McClanahan; and his "favorite" only sister, Kathy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to Crestwood Church (crestwoodrva.org) or NPR (www.npr.org). Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service at Crestwood will be announced at a later date.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Here is how schools in Virginia will be allowed to reopen
-
WATCH NOW: Police vehicle strikes protesters in Richmond
-
WATCH NOW: Two lawsuits challenge Lee statue's removal; Northam says 'divisive' monument 'needs to come down'
-
RPD: Four guns seized, multiple people detained and one arrested after confrontation at Lee statue early Friday
-
WATCH NOW: Statue of Jefferson Davis torn down on Monument Avenue