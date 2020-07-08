NOBLE, Jean DelPapa, 86, of Seaford, died peacefully Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born August 7, 1933, in Richmond, Virginia, and graduated from St. Patrick's High School. After graduating from Maryview Hospital School of Nursing, she worked as a Registered Nurse for 30 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Lewis, of 60 years; and son, Lewis Anthony Jr. She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Noble of Yorktown and Diane DeLeo of Seaford, Virginia; two grandchildren, Katherine Johnson and her husband, Matthew, Anthony DeLeo of Denver, Colorado; and two great-grandsons, Eli and Reed Johnson. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in the Amory Funeral Home Chapel by Father Jim Connolly. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Richmond, Virginia. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Dominion cancels Atlantic Coast Pipeline, sells natural gas transmission business
-
Washington and Lee faculty vote to change the university's name
-
Stonewall Jackson's great-great-grandson: 'I'm very much cheering on from afar'
-
At Second Amendment rally outside Capitol, a wide variety of causes emerge
-
Students could be closer together under Virginia's revised guidance for reopening schools