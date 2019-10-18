NOBLE, Louise McCracken, passed away on October 15, 2019. Louise was born on January 28, 1929, in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was a lifelong classical violist, having started out playing, along with her three siblings, in a family string quartet. She played in the Denver Symphony along with clarinetist, Bob Noble, who would become her husband of 54 years. Louise also played in the National Symphony, National Gallery Orchestra, San Diego Symphony, Birmingham Symphony (with Bob) and Richmond Symphony. Louise was also a lifelong Episcopalian, an active member of Immanuel of Old Church and later, Emmanuel in Lakeside. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Robertson "Bob" Noble; infant son, Charles Robertson Noble; son, Robert Benjamin Noble; great-granddaughters, Madison Rae and Caroline Rae; and siblings, Ann Person, Emma Josephine Hill and Charles McCracken. Louise is survived by daughters, Julia N. Linden and Katherine N. Allen (Dale); daughter-in-law, Leslie Noble; grandchildren, Kristina Hooper, Benjamin Linden (Morgana Allen), Scott Sliauzis (Erin Lingo), Beth Mussay (Craig), Samantha Sandefur (Thomas), Abigail Perkins (Robert), Emma Josephine Noble; great-grandchildren, Ray Hooper, Cora Mussay, Henry Mussay, Asher Lingo, James Creed, Ella Sandefur; and much-loved nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. A memorial service and reception will be held Monday, November 4, at 11 a.m. at Westminster-Canterbury, 1600 Westbrook Ct., Richmond.View online memorial