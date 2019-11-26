NOEL, Elise Virginia, 91, was welcomed in Heaven by her Lord and Savior, parents, brothers and other loved ones, human and feline, on November 22, 2019. Elise Noel was born and raised in Rockville and graduated from Madison College (JMU). Her career with Virginia Cooperative Extension as an Extension Agent and 4-H Leader took her to Albemarle, King and Queen, Nottoway and Goochland counties. She was active in her communities and traveled extensively with many friends. After her retirement, she was a resident of Lakewood in Henrico for 24 years, where she enjoyed an active life until her final illness. Her nieces, Elsie N. (Terry) Towler of Dillwyn and Jane N. (Millard A.) Rice of Phenix and their families survive and will miss her quirky sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, her family requests consideration of a donation to one of the churches where Miss Noel was an active member: Berea Baptist in Rockville or Cambridge Baptist in Henrico. Memorial service will be held at Berea Baptist Church, 15475 Ashland Rd., Rockville, Va., on Wednesday, November 27, at 11 a.m. Family will receive friends following the service.View online memorial