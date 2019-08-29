NOEL, Matthew S., 41, of Hanover, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Snookie and Lynn Noel; sister, Melissa Lehman; and many family and friends who loved him. Matthew was very creative and loved to paint many things. He was a sweet and loving son. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, at Upper King and Queen Baptist Church cemetery, 1693 Bradley Farm Road, Newtown, Virginia 23126. The family requests that rather than send flowers, contributions be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Matthew.View online memorial