NOEL, Phoebe G., 96, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was the widow of Grayson Noel; and preceded in death by her son, Mitchell H. Stanley Jr.; stepson, Ralph Noel; brothers, Charles Gilley Jr., McCoy Gilley, Wilmer Gilley; sisters, Altie Smith, Ethel Pinney; and one grandson. Phoebe is survived by her stepson, Charles Noel (Carol); daughter-in-law, Joyce Fields (Tommy); four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Gilley (Iva); sister, Hallie McKee; sisters-in-law, Beverly Gilley, Mary Gilley. Phoebe was a member of Salem Christian Church in Louisa while she lived in the county. She was also a member of the Garden Club of Louisa. Her funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where the family will receive friends an hour prior. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Capital Caring Hospice, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, Va. 23235.View online memorial
