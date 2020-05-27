NORMAN, Constance Ann, 76, of Henrico, departed this life May 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elder James B. and Othelia R. Norman; sisters, Delores and LaVerne Norman; and brother, Richard Blake Norman. Surviving are four sisters, Frances Norman, Mary Sheppard, Patricia Norman and Cynthia Simms (Robert); brother, James L. Norman (Adalaide); other relatives and friends. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd.View online memorial
