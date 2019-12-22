NORMAN, Morton P. "Morty" "Poppa," 86, of Richmond, died December 21, 2019. Morton is survived by his wife, Myrna Norman; daughter, Shelley Norman; son, Andrew Norman and his wife, Kim; son, John Norman and his wife, Andra; and granddaughters, Emily, Carter, Megan, Ellie, Brooke and Ashley. Morton loved his wife, Myrna, of 64 years as well as his three children. His six granddaughters were the light of his life. Morton faithfully served his clients as a financial advisor for over 30 years. Many of his clients became lifelong friends. Morton served his community well with involvement in the Massey Cancer Center and The Steward School, where three of his granddaughters attended. He also served as President at Beth Ahabah Synagogue. Morty loved to go on long bike rides with his cycle buddies and his most treasured moments were spending time with his family and friends. Morty was always an optimist and his positivity was a gift for his family and friends that will be part of his legacy always. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. and where a funeral ceremony will be held 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to give to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
Service information
Dec 23
Visitation
Monday, December 23, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Bliley's - Central
3801 Augusta Avenue
Richmond, VA 23230
Dec 24
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
10:30AM
Bliley's - Central
3801 Augusta Avenue
Richmond, VA 23230
