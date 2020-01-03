NORRELL, Elmira, 89, of Richmond, Va., departed peacefully from life to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She retired from Richmond Public Schools as a cafeteria manager. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Yvonne (John) Woolfolk and Belinda (Thomas) Williams; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 216 West Leigh St. Service entrusted by McClenny and Watkins Funeral Service, Richmond, Virginia.View online memorial
