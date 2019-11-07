NORRELL, VIOLETTE

NORRELL, Mrs. Violette J., age 91, of Richmond, departed this life October 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Booker D. "Jake" Norrell. She is survived by her daughter, Mona Mallory (Daniel); two grandchildren, Devin Mallory and Marva Mallory-McRae (Marwan); one great-grandson, TaShawn Mallory; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Friday, 11 a.m. at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Friday.View online memorial