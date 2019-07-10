NORRIS, Anne Easley Belt, of Richmond, Va., died July 9, 2019. Born on May 19, 1936, she was the daughter of the late H. Singleton Belt and Priscilla Scott Belt. Mrs. Norris was predeceased by her sister, Mary Thornton Belt Blakeslee. She is survived by her husband, George William Norris; her children, Priscilla Norris Waters (Michael), Virginia Wood Norris and G. William Norris Jr. (Tacy); her grandchildren, Kaylie Waters Sidey (Benjamin), Kimberly Anne Waters, Michael Christopher Waters (Taylor) and Thomas Singleton Norris; her sister, Priscilla Belt Webster; as well as many cousins, nieces and a nephew. A graduate of Mary Washington College, she was an active member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, a dedicated member of the Auxiliary of the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls and a member of the Junior League of Richmond. There will be a graveside service in Hollywood Cemetery on Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m. with a reception at Westminster Canterbury at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Pastor's Discretionary Fund at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1627 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220 or to the charity of your choice.View online memorial