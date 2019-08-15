NORRIS, Elmo Rodgers, 83, of Richmond, was called home on August 13, 2019. His memory lives on through his daughter, Cynthia D. Norris (David), who inherited his amazing creative and artistic talents; his daughter, Beth N. Wells (Wayne), who shares his love for cars and sports; his grandson, C. Marshall Gibson, who has his wanderlust spirit and his "jack of all trades" know-how; and his grandson, Seth N. Gibson, whose charm, charisma and likeability are just like Papa's hallmarks. He leaves behind also one sister, Floraline Johnson of Texas; and several nieces and nephews of N.C. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 49 years, Barbara Woodall Norris; his parents, Hermie and Noah Norris; and several siblings, Edna, Elmer (Buddy) and Marion. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a career salesman. His charm, likeable nature and honesty with his clients allowed him to excel in his trade. His love of golf and a pretty low handicap didn't hurt either! He was a longtime member of North Run Baptist Church in Richmond, Va. The family will receive friends at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Thursday, August 15, 2019, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 16, at 11 a.m. at Hodges Chapel Cemetery in Benson, N.C. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Virginia, Inc., 1622 E. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228 or the American Stroke Assocciation.View online memorial