NORRIS, GEORGE

NORRIS, George Wesley, 70, of Maidens, Va., departed his earthly home, entering the Heavenly rim Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Wesley; brother, Robert Norris; sister, Dorothy Winston; and wife, Sandra Norris. George leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family: son, Kelle Norris; mother, Virginia M. Norris; sisters, V. Iola Cox, Charlotte McCowin, Margie Garrett (Vernon); brothers, Lloyd Norris (Linda), Roy Norris (Lucy), Theodore Norris (Julia) and Lewis Norris. George was blessed with a large family of nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Due to the current health crisis and restricted guidelines there will be no services at this time. A service of Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

