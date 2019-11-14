NORRIS, Karolina Petschauer, 73, of Rockville, passed away November 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel J. Norris. She is survived by her children, Pat Norris, Kenny Norris (Sherry), Juli Ashey (Bill); grandchildren, Melinda, Amber and Benjamin Norris and Clayton and Justin Ashey; sister, Sandra Harmic; brother, Erich Petschauer (Janice); brother-in-law, Tommy Norris (Jean); and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, November 15, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, where a Rosary service will take place at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
'Nostalgia can drive people to be very nasty': Scuffletown Garden - the restaurant that opened in the Strawberry Street Café space - is closing
-
Cafe vendor laying off nearly 300 workers at Richmond-area Capital One offices; new operator named
-
Cha Cha’s Southwest Kitchen & Bar in Shockoe Slip is closed
-
Church Hill's new grocery store has lost millions in 6 months, but owners are committed to 'the market with a mission'
-
Updated: TWO Richmond restaurants named top sellers of PBR in the country
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN CEMETERY - Plots for sale. Section 8. Lot 103, Spaces 4, 5 & 6. $6,750. Call…
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - For sale Hillside Mausoleum, Tier A crypt 144, crypt front plaq…