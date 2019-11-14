NORRIS, KAROLINA

NORRIS, Karolina Petschauer, 73, of Rockville, passed away November 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel J. Norris. She is survived by her children, Pat Norris, Kenny Norris (Sherry), Juli Ashey (Bill); grandchildren, Melinda, Amber and Benjamin Norris and Clayton and Justin Ashey; sister, Sandra Harmic; brother, Erich Petschauer (Janice); brother-in-law, Tommy Norris (Jean); and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, November 15, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, where a Rosary service will take place at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.