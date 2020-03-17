NORRIS, Lucille A. (Phaneuf), passed away on March 13, 2020. She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on June 30, 1944, to Eleanor (Millett) and Leo Phaneuf, and raised by her aunt and uncle, Gertrude and Joseph Sloboda. Lucy graduated from the High School of Commerce in 1962. She was a longtime resident of West Springfield and member of Grace Lutheran Church, before moving to Virginia in 2004 after her retirement from Mass Mutual Life Insurance Company. She enjoyed cooking and crocheting, especially for her friends at Trinity Lutheran Church (formerly Holy Cross Lutheran Church) in Ashland, where she was a member. Lucy was predeceased by her brothers, Collins Godet, Richard Godet and William Phaneuf. She leaves behind her husband of 51 years, Ronald Norris of Ashland, Virginia; daughter, Martha Dunham and her husband, Darin, of Meridianville, Alabama; daughter, Cynthia Norris of Ashland, Virginia; a grandson, Nathan Dunham and his wife, Gabby, of Jacksonville, Florida; and a granddaughter, Amy Dunham Shea and her husband, Benjamin, of Huntsville, Alabama. She is also survived by her sisters, Lottie Chase of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Gertrude Gower of Staunton, Virginia; a brother, Joseph Godet of Staunton, Virginia; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Her family will receive friends at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m. at Woody Funeral HomeAtlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia.View online memorial
