NORRIS, SANDRA

NORRIS, Sandra Carter, 63, of Goochland, Va., departed this life Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband, George Norris; two children, Comer Lamont Best and Emerald Best; one grandchild; mother, Helen Crockett; one sister and two brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 994 Three Chopt Rd., Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103. Funeral services will be private and a public memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va.

