NORRIS, Shannon D., age 28, born January 7, 1992, died April 7, 2020; beloved daughter of Ed Norris and late Kathy Norris, at 11031 Timonium Drive, Chester, Virginia 23831, tragically and unexpectedly passed during isolation from COVID-19. She is survived by her father, Ed Norris, 11031 Timonium Drive, Chester, Virginia 23831; stepsister, April Neely of Chesterfield, Virginia; Robert Edward Henderson, North Carolina; sister, Rhonda Leigh; and brother, Jason in Upcountry, South Carolina; Aunt Vivian and Uncle Mark, Blackstone, Virginia; and numerous cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations for her final expenses are requested to be made in her name to American Legion Riders, Post 284, 505 Springdale Avenue, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834.

