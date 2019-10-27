NORTHEN, David Max, 87, died peacefully October 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Richmond. He was predeceased by his parents, William Morton Northen and Katherine Lindner Northen; and his brother, Read Morton Northen. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Tinsley Orr Northen; his son, William Morton Northen II (Jena); daughters, Laura N. Manos (Nick), Sarah Porter N. Smith and Polly N. Nagell; his sister, Majorie N. Fowikes; and many nieces and nephews. He was very proud of his "one dozen" grandchildren, David William, Clark Read and Benjamin Arthur Northen, Andrew Northen Manos, Katherine Manos Brown (Tyler), Samuel Rutherfoord Manos, Sydney Porter, Madelyn Miller and Mason Louis Smith (Morgan), Blair Tinsley, John Samuel and Matthew Northen Nagell. Dave graduated from St. Christopher's School and the University of Virginia. At UVA, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma and Eli Banana. He played varsity baseball all four years and was captain in his senior year. He was recruited by a major league team. After serving two years in the U.S. Army in the CIC, he went to work at W.M. Northen Company. After the floods of '69 and '72 closed the business, he continued to work in the contracting field until he retired from Armstrong World Industries. He volunteered at Meals on Wheels for over 25 years. He was a member of River Road Presbyterian Church where he was an elder. He loved working at the church and also at Camp Hanover. He was a member of the Country Club of Virginia, a former member of the Richmond Cotillion, Soixante Plus and the Out of Bounds Golf Group. David was a gifted athlete and loved sports especially golf. He was most proud of his double eagle on the Kiawah Island Oceans Course. He also enjoyed dove hunting and fishing with family and friends. He was a great storyteller and there was never a shortage of funny stories and sayings. He loved to make people laugh. His family thanks Dr. W. Clifford Hendrix, Tess Carroll, Mia Lucas, Beechwell Adult Day Program for their love, care and support. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 1, at River Road Presbyterian Church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his honor can be made to RRPC, 8960 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229 and Camp Hanover, 3163 Parsleys Mill Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial