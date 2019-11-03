NORVELL, Frank C. Jr., 82, passed peacefully on October 31, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends who will greatly miss his wonderful smile and kind soul. The son of a military officer, Frank was born in Barksdale Field, Louisiana, and called many places home while growing up, including Heidelberg, Germany. Frank matriculated from George Washington High School in Alexandria and went on to graduate from Virginia Military Institute in 1958, earning both lifelong friends and a degree in Electrical Engineering. He then embarked on a career with the U.S. Army which took him to Korea, Vietnam, various stations across the United States and from 1970 to 1976, to Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany. While there, he worked with a multinational team of NATO officers, which fueled his passion for travel and learning and helped make his tour in Germany especially fulfilling both professionally and personally. During that time, Frank and his family took every opportunity to travel extensively throughout Europe and Iran. He also found time to study and earn his MBA from the University of Utah before returning to the U.S. to accept his last military assignment at Fort Lee, Va. After retiring from the military as a Major, Frank once again engaged his love of learning by studying accounting at VCU and passing the Certified Public Accountant exam in 1981. He worked as a CPA until launching his final career as a painter. Drawing from his travels around the world, Frank's oil paintings of landscapes and still-lifes are found in homes and businesses throughout Richmond. In addition to traveling and painting, Frank loved sailing, art classes, taking in the latest VMFA exhibits, seeing theatre performances, attending VMI football games and reunions, spending time with his "favorite" VMI Brother Rats, attending church services at St. James's Episcopal Church, walking and dining in the Fan and spending time with his family. Annual family gatherings in the Outer Banks and the Tides Inn, full of beautiful views, good food and jokes, were summertime highlights for Frank and his extended family. Frank was preceded in death by his father, Brigadier General Frank C. Norvell Sr.; his mother, Mary Woodruff Norvell; and his wife, Joanne Britton Norvell. He is survived by his sister, Suzy Norvell Pierce (Steve) and their family; his son, Michael (Beth Ann) and their children, Dylan and Savannah; his daughter, Jennifer Norvell Saunders (Chee); and his longtime friend and companion, Martha Booker; as well as a myriad of cousins and friends. Frank's family want to thank the warm and caring staff at Lakewood Manor Retirement Community and Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital and Hospice teams as well as his physicians for their compassionate and thoughtful care. A funeral service for Frank will be held at St. James's Episcopal Church, 1205 West Franklin Street, Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, November 5, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. James's Outreach Mission, 1205 W. Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23220 or to the VMI Alumni Agencies, P.O. Box 932, Lexington, Va. 24450.View online memorial
