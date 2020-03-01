NORWOOD, BILLYY

NORWOOD, Billy Jearl, age 85, of Chester, formerly of Emporia, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Baird Norwood; one sister, Peggy Norwood; four children, Charles Beddow Jr., Billy Jearl Norwood Jr., Wanda Norwood and Steven Norwood (Wendy); six grandchildren; and his best friend, Thomas Gammon. He was preceded in death by his parents, John F. Norwood and Janie W. Norwood; and by 12 siblings, including his twin brother, Bobby Earl Norwood. Billy was the Chief of Data Processing for the City of Richmond for over 30 years and was a fixture at the Bellwood Flea Market for over 40 years. He was honored to serve his country in the U.S. Army. He was loved by all who knew him. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
