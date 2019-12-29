NORWOOD, Jean Shockley, 84, of North Chesterfield, Va., formerly of Dublin, Va., went to be with the Lord December 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her only child, Roy H. Roope; her parents, Burl and Edna Shockley; and sister-in-law, Geraldine Norwood. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 47 years, Joseph Norwood Jr.; grandson, Jason Roope (Crystal); and daughter-in-law, LeeAnn Roope. She was a devoted employee of Philip Morris for 23 years. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2019. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
