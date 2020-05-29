NORWOOD, Shirley Baird, age 84, of Chester, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Billy Jearl Norwood; her parents, Walter O'Delle Baird and Pauline Ellis Baird; her sister, Barbara Piccolo; and her grandson, Austin Jearl Norwood. She is survived by four children, Charles William Beddow Jr., Billy Jearl Norwood Jr., Wanda Faye Norwood and Steven Baird Norwood (Wendy); six grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Peggy Norwood; and close family friend, Thomas Gammon. Above all Shirley was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked as a keypunch operator in Data Processing for the City of Richmond, where she met her husband, and later worked as a typist for Utica Insurance and Selective Insurance Companies. She enjoyed road trips and was blessed to have taken many with friends and family throughout the years. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
