NOTA, Joyce E., went to her final resting place August 12, 2019. Born in 1932, in Quincy, Massachusetts. Preceeded in death by her father, Claybourne A. Sanderford Sr.; mother, Edna M. Sanderford; husband, Louis D. Nota Sr.; son, Louis D. Nota Jr. "Butch"; and all three of her brothers, Claybourne A. Sanderford "Sandy," William Sanderford "Bill" and Paul Sanderford. She is survived by her son, Ronald J. Nota; daughter, Luellen N. Butler; granddaughter, April B. Pace (Raymond); and her great-granddaughter, Sydney Alice Pace. She was a Sears retiree of 23 years. She enjoyed her retirement with her place at the Outer Banks, N.C. and her many cruises and trips with family and friends. Her last two years were at the Gordon House, where she was loved and well taken care of. As a friend of her children once said, "She was one of the strongest broads I knew." A graveside service will be held 12 noon on Thursday, August 15, at West Hampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Greater Richmond Alzheimer's Association. Sheridan Funeral Home of Kents Store, Va. is handling the arrangements.