NOVAK, John "Johnny" E. II, 38, of Appomattox, Va., passed away March 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Preston Novak. He is survived by his fiancee, Laurie Coleman; mother, Susan Merkle; father, John Novak Sr. (Darlene); daughter, Cathryne Novak; sister, Amie-Anne Talley; and brother, Emery Novak. Johnny loved reading, music and his beloved dog, Chaos. A gathering of family and friends will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S. Randolph Street, Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 13
Gathering of Family and Friends
Friday, March 13, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Mar 13
Graveside Ceremony
Friday, March 13, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Mount Calvary Cemetery
1400 Randolph Street
Richmond, VA 23220
