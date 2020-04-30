NOVAK, Noellie Bybee, 85, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed after a brief illness in Hilton Head, S.C., on April 27, 2020. Noellie was visiting her sons' families in Hilton Head at the time her health deteriorated and was unable to return home due to her condition and the virus. Noellie was born on April 15, 1935, in Richmond, Virginia, to Noel and Charlotte Bybee. She graduated from Hermitage High School in the class of 1953. She completed college education at James Madison University. She met and married Robert Novak of Marengo, Iowa while he was in the Navy. After briefly living in Iowa and starting a family there, the couple moved to Waynesboro, Va., so that Bob could pursue a coaching position. Both Bob and Noellie worked in the schools, Noellie at Valley Vocational Technical Center teaching food service education. After raising her family and retiring from work, Noellie returned to Mechanicsville to be closer to family and friends. Noellie was preceeded in death by her husband, Bob. Noellie leaves behind her sister, Pat Burke (John); children, Dee Novak (Elizabeth), Duke Novak (Tammy), Debbie Andrew (Roy), Dawn Watson, Robin Moretz (Brian), Martha Lowe (Greg); grandchildren, Victoria Reidenbaugh (Matt), Rob Novak, Mckenzie Novak, Jessica Weirup, Christopher Weirup (Kelli), Stephen Weirup, Chris Moretz, Carla Barlow; and great-grandchild, Madison Graham. At this time, the family is unable to hold a service. A gathering to remember Noellie will be scheduled when the public health situation permits. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be offered to St. Mark's Episcopal Church at stmarksrva.org thru their "Give" portal. Use the Tribute Message to note "in memory of Noellie Novak." The church address is listed on their site.View online memorial
