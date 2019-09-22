NOVEMBER, Sara Belle Slusky, 91, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019, in Richmond, her long-ago adopted and well-loved home. Born January 31, 1928, in Augusta, Georgia, she moved to Richmond in 1950, after marrying a Richmonder. She attended Randolph-Macon Women's College (now Randolph College), with a major in chemistry before graduating from the University of Georgia with degrees in chemistry and biology. Sara Belle continued her education, completing requirements necessary to run laboratories as a medical technologist, including one for MCV's first heart-transplant team. She served as President of the Jewish Family Services, President of the University of Georgia Alumni Association, served on the University of Georgia National Foundation board and was Treasurer of the Children's Theater. Sara Belle was the recipient of the Barksdale's Founder's Award, the Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans Award, the L'Dor V'Dor Women of Valor Award, Bernstein Memorial Award, Richmond Critics Artist's Award, 2001 YWCA Outstanding Women in Arts Award, along with numerous other awards and honors. In a 2000 issue of Richmond Magazine, she was listed as one of the ten most influential Richmonders in the past 50 years. Through the decades, Sara Belle earned a well-deserved reputation as a tirelessly committed advocate for the arts in Richmond. As an ardent champion of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, she served on its Council for 45 years and as a volunteer. She helped sponsor a John Singer Sargent exhibit. She found great joy in introducing young people to their earliest art experiences. She served on the board of the Hand Workshop Art Center, which has evolved into the Visual Arts Center of Richmond. Inherent in Sara Belle's adventurous spirit was her love of interesting cuisines. She relished finding and supporting new restaurants, frequently introducing them to others. She was a co-founder of the Richmond Culinary Guild, a group that celebrates creative cooking and that hosts celebrity guests. As a resident representative on the committee to advise Westminster Canterbury's food service, she successfully accessed superior chefs. An inveterate traveler, she especially enjoyed trips coordinated by Richmond non-profits with educational and art-centered itineraries. Under the leadership of the JCC, numerous Jewish and other houses of religious faiths organized the 1976 Israeli Showcase, a week-long cultural exchange between Israel and Richmond. Sara Belle was influential in events centered on theatrical works and fashion shows. Her interest in acting was ignited in elementary school. By the 1940s, she was acting in the summer stock Straw Hat Circuit across Pennsylvania. During the 1950s and '60s, after moving to Richmond, she performed at the Westhaven Lodge and Holiday Inn Dinner Theatres and the VCU Stage Center Theater. At Westhaven, she played the role of Madame Dubonnet in "The Boyfriend" musical. Her memorable performance featured the song, "You-Don't-Want-to-Play-with-Me Blues." She was a charter member of the theatres that merged to become Virginia Rep, Barksdale and Theatre IV (now Virginia Rep's Children's Theatre). At Barksdale, she was instrumental in creating the "Barksdale Thousand," its first major fundraising campaign. Later, she helped plan and implement the ambitious and successful "Barksdale Forever" campaign. At the Jewish Community Center, Sara Belle established the Spotlight West Theatre, where she selected the plays, hired the directors and sold tickets. The theatre was later renamed in her honor. In lasting tribute to her commitment to the performing arts, besides the JCC theatre, six others bear her name: the Sara Belle November Theater at Westminster Canterbury Richmond, the Sara Belle November Educational Theatre at SPARC, the Sara Belle November Theatre at Beth Shalom Home, the Sara Belle November Lobby at the Barksdale Theatre, the Sara Belle Theatre Cultural Arts Educational Center in Glen Allen and the Neil and Sara Belle November Theatre (formerly the Empire Theatre) in downtown Richmond. At 10:40 p.m., after the performance on September 27, the lights of the downtown theatre's marquee will briefly dim in loving recognition of Sara Belle's multifaceted contributions to the performing arts. Her passion for the arts and her support of the area's art organizations are dramatic. She has left Richmond an enriched legacy of cultural offerings. Sara Belle was loved by most and adored by many. Her warm smile and consistently cheerful disposition was legend. Indeed, she may well have been the personification of a true Southern belle. She is survived by daughter-in-law, Lori November; niece, Patricia Rosalind Low (husband Mark Majette); nephews, Pete Low and Albert Low (wife, Marian); great-nieces Rosalind Low and Lauren (Low) Arbid (husband Ramzi); great-nephews, Ryan Low and Albert R. Low; and great-grandniece, Claire Arbid. Sara Belle attended Congregation Beth Ahabah and is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Neil November; sons, David Randal November and Henry Scott November; daughter-in-law, Mary November; nephew, Frank David Low; her sister, Leona Jane Low; and her parents, Rosalind and Moses Slusky. Pallbearers are Ramzi Arbid, Ric Arenstein, Albert Low, Ryan Low, Michelle West-Scott and Phil Whiteway. Honorary pallbearers are Rhona Arenstein, Jane Joel Knox, Lisa Loone, Patricia Low, Ginny Purcell, Shirley Rinehart, Gilbert Rosenthal, Morton Thalheimer and Isabella Witt. After a private graveside service, arrangements being handled by Bliley's Funeral Home, a memorial service will take place Friday, September 27, 2019, 3 p.m., at Westminster Canterbury in Richmond. Eulogists will be Bruce Miller and Bill Martin. A reception will follow. Due to space limitations, you are encouraged to park in the Azalea Mall Garden Center parking lot, 1320 Westbrook Avenue. Shuttles will transport attendees to Westminster Canterbury. It is strongly suggested that you plan to arrive at the Azalea Mall parking lot by 2:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Frank David Low, DDS Memorial Scholarship at VCU's School of Dentistry or to a charity of your choosing.View online memorial
