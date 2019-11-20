NUCKOLS, David Watson, 53, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Nuckols; and is survived by his loving daughters, Lauren Nolte (Josh) and Ashlee Turner (Blake); grandchildren, Liam, Bryce and Ellie; mother, Sue Nuckols; sister, Vicki Simon (Barry); as well as several nieces and nephews. David took pride in his 30-plus years in the elevator trade, where he made many lifelong friends. He was well-loved by all. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., with a Celebration of Life beginning at 6 p.m.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
