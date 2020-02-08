NUCKOLS, Harriet Julease, 81, of Mechanicsville, went to Heaven on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Nuckols; her parents, Mary Bess and Hollis Maye; her brothers, Julian and Michael Maye; her sisters, Mildred Jones, Nancy Arnold and Bettyjo Coates. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Kathleen S. Booth and Pamela D. Allen (Sonny); her especially devoted son, Antonio "Tony" S. Nuckols; her grandchildren, Heather B. Simmons (Tyler), Katelyn L. Walker (Jared) and Kristen "Kodie" Allen; her great-grandchildren, Ava, Leo, Josie and soon-to-be born, Eliana; her sister, Mary Poole (George); and many nieces, nephews and friends, including her close friends, Annie Waller, Skip McManamay, Barbara Kendig and Barbara Gammon. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. The family would like to thank all the nurses in the CCU at MRMC with a special thank you to Howard, Kevin and Mac. Thank you also to all the nurses and staff in the Hospice Care Unit who helped make her so comfortable as she entered into Heaven.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of HARRIET NUCKOLS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.